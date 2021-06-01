Most Romanians believe women and men have equal rights, opinion poll shows

About 86% of Romanian citizens believe that women and men have equal rights, according to an opinion barometer quoted by local Agerpres.

The same survey, proposed in Romania's National Strategy for Sustainable Development 2030, revealed that nearly three-quarters of respondents (73%) consider that gender does not matter in working relationships. Only 7% of them would prefer male colleagues, while 10% would prefer female colleagues.

"The distribution of responses, in this case, reveals that gender equality is assumed, at least as a principle," reads the barometer.

Interesting results also came from questions that concerned the importance of gender equality for the economy, democracy, and on a personal level, according to the same source. Thus, 89% of citizens believe that this principle is essential for the economy, 90% that it is important for democracy, while 91% see the significance of gender equality for them personally.

The poll also revealed a consistent attitude against the idea that a woman should give up her career to raise her child. Moreover, 69% of the citizens are against the stereotype that a man must put his career above his wife's, and 92% believe that it is natural for a woman to have her own income source.

However, respondents take rather conservative positions when it comes to gender roles. About 79% agree that "women are more likely than men to make decisions based on emotions," vs. 16% against this idea. At the same time, 76% of respondents agree that "the most important role for a man is to make money" (vs. 22% against), and 83% of those surveyed agree that the most important role for a woman is to take care of home and family (compared to only 15% against).

The survey is available here.

(Photo source: Vchalup/Dreamstime.com)