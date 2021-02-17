Poll among Romanian managers reveals rising confidence

Romanian managers estimate that their turnover will increase by 5% this year compared to the previous year due to increasing investments and digitalization.

Their confidence in the Romanian economy rose after their turnover declined two times slower compared to the pessimistic expectations at the beginning of the pandemic, according to a Confidex poll conducted by Impetum Group in the fourth quarter of last year.

"Confidex shows us a more optimistic attitude of managers in the last quarter of 2020, mainly due to the halving of the losses estimated at the beginning of the pandemic. This will support the positive evolution of the economy this year. But optimism in the last quarter of last year could delay the companies in catching up to the new economy. It is a false goal to seek to return to the situation before the pandemic. Now the goal is to prepare for the new economy," explained Andrei Cionca, CEO & Co-founder of Impetum Group.

The Confidex index, which measures managers' confidence in the economy, rose from 41 in Q2 and Q3 to 45 in Q4, but it is lower (43) for small companies that have been more affected by the pandemic.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)