Poll shows Romanian PM as winner of presidential elections

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu (Social Democratic Party, PSD) ranks first in the voting intention for the first round of the presidential elections, followed by George Simion (Alliance for United Romanians, AUR) and Mircea Geoană (independent), according to a survey carried out by INSCOP Research between October 11-18 and quoted by Libertatea.

As for the second round, the data show that PM Ciolacu would defeat his opponents, while Liberal leader Nicolae Ciucă would get the lowest score, assuming he makes it to the second round.

Compared to those who expressed their preference for a candidate from the list, regardless of whether they declare that they will vote for sure or not (78.1% of the total sample,+/-3.8%), 24.1% of voters would vote for Marcel Ciolacu (PSD), 20.7% for George Simion (AUR), 18.1% for Mircea Geoană (independent), 15% for Elena Lasconi (USR), and 8.2% for Nicolae Ciucă (PNL).

Compared to those who expressed their preference for a candidate from the list and declared that they are sure to come to vote (58.6% of the total sample, +/-3.8%), 25.8% of voters would vote for Marcel Ciolacu (PSD), 20.4% for George Simion (AUR), 19.1% for Mircea Geoană (independent), 14% for Elena Lasconi (USR), and 7.8% for Nicolae Ciucă (PNL).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ioana Zamfir)