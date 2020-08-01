Poll shows that the USR-PLUS candidate could defeat Bucharest mayor in next elections

A poll presented by former health minister Vlad Voiculescu shows that either he or Nicusor Dan could defeat the current Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea in the local elections this summer.

Voiculescu is the candidate supported by the party of former prime minister Dacian Ciolos – PLUS in the elections for mayor of Bucharest while independent Nicusor Dan hopes to get the support of his former party – Save Romania Union (USR). However, USR and PLUS, which have an electoral alliance, have agreed to support a single candidate and will decide in the next weeks between Vlad Voiculescu and Nicusor Dan, following a primary-type voting round.

The poll presented by Vlad Voiculescu shows that he would win the elections for Bucharest with a score of 35% against 28% for Gabriela Firea and 23% for the potential Liberal candidate - MEP Rares Bogdan. Meanwhile, Nicusor Dan would get a slightly higher score of 36% against the same opponents.

“Whoever will be the candidate of the alliance, he would win the elections in the Capital. Whether he will be Nicușor Dan or Vlad Voiculescu, he has a high chance of being the mayor of Bucharest,” Vlad Voiculescu said in a press conference.

He also asked Nicusor Dan to sign an agreement whereby both candidates promise not to run in the elections (as independents) if they lose the internal competition in the USR-PLUS alliance.

“There is only one situation in which I will give up, the one where the opposition will have a unique candidate,” was Nicusor Dan’s answer, local Digi24 reported.

However, this would require a broader alliance that would also include parties such as the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Popular Movement Party (PMP) to join USR-PLUS and support the same candidate, which is unlikely. The higher the number of opponents for mayor Firea in the elections, the higher the chances for her to win another mandate, if the electoral law doesn’t change and mayors continue to be elected in a single-round vote.

(Photo source: Facebook/Alianta USR PLUS)