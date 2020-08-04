Political parties ask Romanian Govt. to work with Parliament on a national plan

All the political parties in Romania’s Parliament, except for the ruling party – PNL, have sent a letter to prime minister Ludovic Orban asking him that the Government works together with the Parliament to draft a national plan to help the Romanians and companies affected by the new coronavirus pandemic.

“All parties, except PNL, have agreed to unite in the Parliament and speak with one voice when it comes to urgent measures that are required in support of Romanians and the business environment,” Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the biggest party in the Parliament – PSD, wrote on Facebook, local Hotnews.ro reported.

“I do not think the Government should continue to fight the Parliament! I think, more than ever, that the Government and Parliament need to work together on a NATIONAL PLAN that is supported by all political forces,” Ciolacu added after an online meeting with the leaders of the other parties represented in the Parliament.

Dan Barna, the leader of Save Romania Union (USR) – the third-biggest party in the Parliament, also wrote on Facebook about this meeting, saying that the discussion touched the public health crisis, the economic and social effects it implies and the measures that can be taken at parliamentary level.

“We have agreed to ask PM Orban for a weekly meeting with the parliamentary parties about the measures to exit the crisis. We also ask the prime minister to send to the Parliament all the measures he is considering during this period. We think a serious debate on these measures can contribute to their improvement for the benefit of the whole society,” Barna wrote.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)