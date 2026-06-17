Polish-Romanian Chamber of Commerce rep: Polish companies interested in Romanian market’s potential

Polish companies are interested in the Romanian market’s potential rather than in using it as low-cost destination, Adam Sobieszkoda, Executive Director and Board Member of the Polish-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry, explained at an event where Symfonia Group outlined its plans in Romania.

“The Polish companies are looking for more than cheaper markets to produce or to move production to Romania from other countries. They are looking for and they choose Romania for the potential existing on the market,” Adam Sobieszkoda said.

The Chamber of Commerce has seen many inquiries from Polish companies interested in the local market, from across a range of sectors, not only IT, but also infrastructure or construction companies. “There is a growing trend for FDI from Poland to Romania. I would say there is an untapped potential for Polish companies in Romania and for Romanian companies in Poland,” he explained.

Direct investments by Polish companies in Romania grew from EUR 661 million in 2019 to EUR 1.17 billion in 2024, nearly doubling over five years, according to National Bank of Romania data. Companies with Polish capital active on the Romanian market generated combined revenues of EUR 14.4 billion in 2023 and supported over 15,000 jobs, data provided by the Polish-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry shows.

Poland is Romania's 4th largest import supplier, with bilateral trade reaching EUR 11.2 billion in 2024. Together, the two countries represent nearly 58 million consumers.

“The interest Polish companies have in Romania is stronger than ever. The seminars and business events we organize continue to attract significant participation. For example, at a recent event in Kraków, more than 60 companies showed interest in exploring business opportunities in Romania,” Ovidiu Valeanu, Board Member and Representative of the Chamber in Romania, Polish-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

(Photo: Liskonogaleksey/ Dreamstime)

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