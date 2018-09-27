Military and police dogs and horses will get state “pensions” in Romania

Service animals, such as dogs and horses used by the military or police forces, won’t be euthanized after retirement if nobody adopts them, as it is currently the case.

The Senate voted a law on Wednesday, September 26, that gives these animals the right to a state “pension”, which means that they will be taken cared of even after retirement from active duty, local Profit.ro reported.

The animals will get food and care, including veterinary treatment. Interested people will still be able to adopt them.

Liberal senator Florin Catu initiated this draft bill. he proposed that the institutions where these animals served should also cover their “pensions” and proposed a fixed monthly sum of RON 300 (EUR 65) for each retired animal. However, the senators decided that the money should come from the Government’s reserve fund.

About 180 service dogs retired between 2011 and 2015, according to official statistics.

(photo source: Facebook/Politia Romana)