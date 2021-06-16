Romanian Liberal leader Orban promises 20% higher child allowances as of January 2022

Liberal leader Ludovic Orban announced an agreement reached at the level of the ruling coalition regarding rising by 20% the child allowances as of January 2022.

The statement comes several hours after the ruling coalition’s lawmakers approved in the Parliament’s expert committees a much smaller increase - namely an adjustment for consumer price inflation, as of January 2022, Digi24 reported.

Prime minister Florin Citu in his recent speeches, focused on the elimination of the 20% hike promised by the Liberals last year before elections - while not detailing on the size of the increase envisaged for January 2022.

Under such circumstances, Orban’s announcement seems to be aimed at capitalising on the political dividends provided by a significant (20%) allowance increase. It is unclear, however, how this might impact the competition between incumbent PNL leader Orban and his challenger, PM Citu - who is running for the top position in the party at the Congress scheduled for the second half of September.

Last year before the general elections, PNL replaced a bill, prompted by the Social Democrats, aimed at doubling the child allowances overnight with a bill providing a similar result (doubling of the allowances) in 20% steps every six months. Such a 20% increase was operated in January this year, but more than this becomes excessive for the budget, PM Citu announced.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)