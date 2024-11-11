Liberal presidential candidate Nicolae Ciuca trusts party will bring him to the second round

Nicolae Ciuca, the leader of Romania's National Liberal Party (PNL) and a candidate in the upcoming presidential elections, expressed confidence on November 10 that he will advance to the second round of voting, citing the organizational strength and voter support for PNL, Romania's largest center-right political party.

Speaking after a visit to Vorona Monastery in Botosani county, Ciuca noted that PNL's extensive network of over 1,100 mayors, 12 county council presidents, and thousands of local and county councilors strengthens his chances.

"I am not worried because we have a solid foundation. PNL has a vast presence nationwide, and from my meetings with citizens, it is clear that they want an honest candidate and a platform that meets their needs," Ciuca stated, as reported by Bursa.ro.

Responding to questions about his visit to Vorona Monastery and whether he prayed for electoral success, Ciuca emphasised that his campaign is grounded in practical messages and policy proposals, rather than divine intervention.

"This is about connecting with people, aligning our programmes with their expectations, and rebuilding trust. Our commitment is to deliver on our promises, to show responsibility, and to prioritise public service," he added.

During the day, Ciuca also visited a research station for sheep and goat farming in Popauti, where he engaged with farmers from Botosani county as part of his campaign outreach.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)