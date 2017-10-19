PM: Romania has a lot to offer in agriculture, high-tech industry, IT

Romania has a lot to offer in areas such as agriculture, high-tech industry, IT and industrial production, prime minister Mihai Tudose said on Thursday at the opening of the Business Development Conference, an event organized within the Trade Winds 2017 trade mission, which has brought about 100 US companies to Romania.

“Romania is one of the proudest nations in the European Union today, as we are proud of having the highest rate of economic growth. We are also proud, in addition to the European membership and partnership with the European Union and NATO, of the 20th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America,” Tudose at the beginning of his speech.

He then added: “We have a lot to offer in Romania, from potential in the agricultural area to the extraordinary potential in the high-tech industry, in IT, going through the industrial production, where we again pride ourselves with an 8% increase over last year.”

The PM also welcomed the presence in Romania of some of the biggest American companies such as Ford, Raytheon, General Dynamics, and Bell Helicopters, which have made investments or have agreed to technological transfer here.

The Government of Romania, in partnership with the US Department of Commerce, organized in Bucharest the Business Development Conference, within Trade Winds 2017. The event will end on October 20.

Trade Winds is an American commercial mission whose purpose is to connect US and foreign companies, to help them create business partnerships. Around 100 American companies came to Bucharest and had contacts with over 215 Romanian companies, an opportunity for these companies to develop joint projects.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo soource: Gov.ro)