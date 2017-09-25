Ford sets high expectations for new model produced in Craiova

US car producer Ford wants to sell over 100,000 units per year from its new Ford EcoSport model, which the company will start producing in its Craiova plant on October 12, reports 0-100.hotnews.ro.

The sales target is double compared to the sales volume of Ford B-MAX, another model produced in Craiova, whose production was discontinued this year.

The new EcoSport will be built in Craiova, following a EUR 200 million investment.

In 2020, the US producer will launch an electric Ford crossover. The company still has to decide where it will produce it. Ford may decide to produce it in several factories across the world, Ford Europe vice president Roelant de Vaard said.

Ford unveils new EcoSport SUV to be produced in Romania

[email protected]