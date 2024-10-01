Macro

PM Ciolacu aims high: Romania will surpass Austria by GDP at PPP per capita soon

01 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Complaining about delayed Schengen membership for Romania and speaking of the OCDE membership as the new target, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu assured in an interview with TV station Antena 3 that the country will soon surpass Austria by GDP per capita measured in PPP.

Unless Austria faces a major economic crisis, this implies that Romania would surpass in terms of economic performance other countries such as Sweden, Germany or France. As of 2023, Austria's GDP per capita measured at PPP was 123% of the EU average – while Romania's performance was only 80%.

PM Ciolacu recently disclosed that he is taking English and Economics lectures to prepare for his new role as president. "Right now, everything in the world is about Economics," he stated.

"[Romania's] entry into the OECD will matter a lot, [the country's] entry into Schengen matters a lot as well, for Romanians. [The delay, caused by Austria] was unfair – but the explosion of Romania's GDP... We will surpass Austria. Next year, we will surpass it. In terms of purchasing power. At the moment, we are very close to Poland. We will be, Romania, in the next five years, we will be in the top ten European countries by GDP," PM Ciolacu told Antena 3, as reported by News.ro.

Marcel Ciolacu is rated as the leading candidate in the upcoming presidential elections – not counting former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana who, from time to time, is shown on the top as well.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Macro

PM Ciolacu aims high: Romania will surpass Austria by GDP at PPP per capita soon

01 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Complaining about delayed Schengen membership for Romania and speaking of the OCDE membership as the new target, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu assured in an interview with TV station Antena 3 that the country will soon surpass Austria by GDP per capita measured in PPP.

Unless Austria faces a major economic crisis, this implies that Romania would surpass in terms of economic performance other countries such as Sweden, Germany or France. As of 2023, Austria's GDP per capita measured at PPP was 123% of the EU average – while Romania's performance was only 80%.

PM Ciolacu recently disclosed that he is taking English and Economics lectures to prepare for his new role as president. "Right now, everything in the world is about Economics," he stated.

"[Romania's] entry into the OECD will matter a lot, [the country's] entry into Schengen matters a lot as well, for Romanians. [The delay, caused by Austria] was unfair – but the explosion of Romania's GDP... We will surpass Austria. Next year, we will surpass it. In terms of purchasing power. At the moment, we are very close to Poland. We will be, Romania, in the next five years, we will be in the top ten European countries by GDP," PM Ciolacu told Antena 3, as reported by News.ro.

Marcel Ciolacu is rated as the leading candidate in the upcoming presidential elections – not counting former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana who, from time to time, is shown on the top as well.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 October 2024
Energy
US EXIM approves USD 99 mln loan to support development of small modular reactor in Romania
01 October 2024
Tech
Starlink conducting tests in Romania to boost coverage of satellite internet coverage
01 October 2024
Defense
NATO’s AWACS surveillance aircraft patrolling Romania’s airspace
01 October 2024
Healthcare
Children from Gaza receive treatment in Romanian hospitals
01 October 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest remains Romania's most active region for residential projects in 2024
01 October 2024
Politics
US visa-free travel possible for Romanians in 2025 as refusal rate drops below 3%, ambassador says
30 September 2024
Transport
Fresh snow falls on Romania's Transfăgărășan and Transalpina mountain roads
30 September 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom acquires PV projects in Romania from Danish Jantzen Renewables