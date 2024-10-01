Complaining about delayed Schengen membership for Romania and speaking of the OCDE membership as the new target, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu assured in an interview with TV station Antena 3 that the country will soon surpass Austria by GDP per capita measured in PPP.

Unless Austria faces a major economic crisis, this implies that Romania would surpass in terms of economic performance other countries such as Sweden, Germany or France. As of 2023, Austria's GDP per capita measured at PPP was 123% of the EU average – while Romania's performance was only 80%.

PM Ciolacu recently disclosed that he is taking English and Economics lectures to prepare for his new role as president. "Right now, everything in the world is about Economics," he stated.

"[Romania's] entry into the OECD will matter a lot, [the country's] entry into Schengen matters a lot as well, for Romanians. [The delay, caused by Austria] was unfair – but the explosion of Romania's GDP... We will surpass Austria. Next year, we will surpass it. In terms of purchasing power. At the moment, we are very close to Poland. We will be, Romania, in the next five years, we will be in the top ten European countries by GDP," PM Ciolacu told Antena 3, as reported by News.ro.

Marcel Ciolacu is rated as the leading candidate in the upcoming presidential elections – not counting former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana who, from time to time, is shown on the top as well.

