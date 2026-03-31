Romanian PM says parliament, not government responsible for High Court budget cuts

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan said responsibility for reductions to the High Court’s budget lies with parliament rather than the government, amid a legal dispute over funding. The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) has filed a preliminary complaint seeking additional funds and asking the Bucharest Court of Appeal to compel the government and finance ministry to allocate the requested amounts, Mediafax reported.

The court also requested that daily penalties be imposed on prime minister Bolojan and finance minister Alexandru Nazare until the funds are disbursed.

Bolojan told Digi24, as quoted by B1tv.ro, that the Ministry of Finance had initially drafted the 2026 budget, and the government approved it in a different form, but parliament later amended the bill, reducing the ICCJ’s allocation. He said the changes were made to finance a “solidarity package” promoted by the Social Democratic Party.

“It is not the government that made this cut, but parliament,” Bolojan said, adding that the executive cannot be held responsible for amendments adopted during the legislative process.

He also pointed to broader fiscal constraints, saying Romania faces limited budgetary resources and competing spending priorities.

“It is a problem of budgetary and social affordability,” Bolojan said, noting that the country is in a difficult financial situation.

The prime minister suggested that, given the constraints, authorities may need to consider staggered payments for certain obligations.

“When you do not have enough money, and you have to pay some amounts that come historically from behind, there is a moral right to think about certain instalments,” he said.

Asked how he comments on the ICCJ's move, president Nicusor Dan replied: "It is an institution that exercised a right, that's what I can conclude at this moment," after agreeing that “it's not normal for the state to owe money to certain social categories” and “it's a complex of phenomena.”

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)