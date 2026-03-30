Romania’s High Court to sue government over insufficient budget

Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) is preparing to sue the government after the executive cut its budget, which is supposed to finance, among others, the deferred payment of the retroactive wage hikes won by magistrates in court, G4media.ro announced. This month, the government cut the budget of ICCJ to accommodate a RON 1.1 billion “solidarity package” promoted by the Social Democrats (PSD).

The government owes some EUR 2 billion to magistrates following the court rulings.

Alin Ene, a member of the ICCJ, announced on Friday, March 27, that the High Court had already filed a preliminary complaint against the refusal of the government and the Ministry of Finance to ensure and make available the necessary funds for the payment of outstanding salary rights provided for in enforceable rulings.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan announced on March 19 that an agreement had been reached in the coalition, so that the social package would be included in the state budget and the payment of salary rights obtained by magistrates in the courts would be postponed.

Following this agreement, the state budget for 2026 was adopted by the Parliament.

Before this, the draft budget initially sent by the Ministry of Finance to Parliament provided for an increase of about RON 4.5 billion in the budget of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, headed by Lia Savonea. The money was intended to pay the salaries of magistrates, which were increased retroactively. However, some of these payments were postponed, according to the coalition's decision, to make room for pensioner benefits promoted by the PSD.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)