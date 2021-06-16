Romania's PM Citu promises fiscal stability, structural reforms, and a lot of investments

Romania will keep the taxation system predictable, will eventually pursue the long-due "structural reforms" in the public sector, and will invest EUR 150 bln (two-third of last year's GDP) from own and European funds over the coming seven years - by the end of the two-term Liberal ruling, in 2027, prime minister Florin Citu promised to investors, in a Facebook post.

His rhetoric turned overly optimistic since the Q1 GDP confirmed full recovery after the crisis.

The Romanian Government will maintain fiscal stability, will implement structural reforms (deferred for many years), and will increase each year the resources allocated from the public budget to investments, prime minister Florin Citu announced on June 15, in a pro-business message sent after partaking the online meeting of the Coalition for the Development of Romania (CDR).

PM Citu announced that his Government is preparing an investment plan until 2028, which should include measures to prepare for the implementation of these development projects, according to News.ro.

"Romania will be the beneficiary of EUR 76 bln by 2027, representing the amounts allocated through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and other European funds, to which are added national resources, respectively at least RON 60 bln annually (EUR 12 bln each year, summing up to EUR 84 bln by 2027). There are substantial funds, and the economy must be prepared to absorb them and implement investment projects. I discussed these things with the representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania. I was happy to see the interest and involvement of business people and to see that they are partners we can rely on in our endeavour," said Florin Citu.

CDR is a private, non-political initiative, gathering the most representative organizations for Romania's business environment.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Florin Citu)