Major ticket seller Piletilevi Group expands in Romania with Entertix.ro, Myticket.ro acquisition

Piletilevi Group, the leading player in ticket sales in Central Europe, which acquired the majority stake in Romania’s oldest ticketing company, Bilete.ro, in the summer of 2023, also took over Ticketing Nation SRL, the operator of the ticket sales platforms Entertix.ro and Myticket.ro.

The transaction was finalized on December 16 after receiving the necessary approvals from the local authorities, the company announced.

According to Piletilevi Group shareholder and board chairman Sven Nuutmann, after the merger of the two companies, the group will sustain an 80.2% stake in the Romanian company. The deal will also make Piletilevi one of the leading companies in the full-service ticketing business in Romania.

The merged companies sell nearly five million tickets worth more than EUR 30 million per year, and the portals collect more than 24 million online visits annually.

“Through this transaction, we are not only increasing our market share in Romania but also creating a strong foundation for further expansion throughout Central and Western Europe. Our goal is to offer event organizers and ticket buyers across the group high-quality service and innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers and partners,” Nuutmann said.

Valentin Vasiloiu, head of Entertix, added: "After seven years of operation on the Romanian market, Ticketing Nation can be considered one of the most important, mature and successful ticketing companies in the country. [...] In order to maintain and strengthen this growth rate, we have decided to join forces with another important player in Romania – Bilete.ro. The result is definitely a company with market leader potential [...]."

Piletilevi Group’s expansion strategy in Romania is part of a broader regional growth plan. Since acquiring Bilete.ro, the company has also made significant strides in other Central European markets, including acquisitions in the Czech Republic and Poland.

“Our ambitions are not limited to this, but at the moment, we are focusing on integrating the acquired companies with the Piletilevi Group and developing cross-group solutions to meet the needs of both event organizers and ticket buyers,” Sven Nuutmann stated.

The Piletilevi Group, owned by entrepreneur Sven Nuutmann's investment company Angel Rose Capital Ltd. and the private equity investment firm BaltCap, is an international ticket sales company that operates in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland.

The group employs over 250 people. Its volume of brokered tickets has grown to 16 million tickets with a total value of EUR 310 million, and the annual volume of visits to all websites has grown to 116 million per year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)