Dutch PV systems provider and operator envisages EUR 100 mln portfolio in Romania

Photon Energy, a Dutch group focused on the development and operation of solar projects, envisages developing a local portfolio of solar parks that could be valued at about EUR 100 million, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"Photon Energy is currently developing solar projects with a total (peak) capacity of 594.6 MW in Australia, 96.6 MW in Hungary, 105.2 MW in Romania, and 24.9 MW in Poland, but is also evaluating other market opportunities," a group report reads.

According to the financial statements, Photon Energy's revenues last year amounted to EUR 28 mln.

The group's business model is to develop these projects and keep only some of them in its portfolio. The company thus sold most of the projects to other investors.

In Romania, Photon Energy is only active in the maintenance area, taking care of 15 MW solar projects, according to company data. However, the company is present in the region, with investments in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, or Hungary.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

[email protected]