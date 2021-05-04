Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/05/2021 - 08:05
Business

Dutch PV systems provider and operator envisages EUR 100 mln portfolio in Romania

05 April 2021
Photon Energy, a Dutch group focused on the development and operation of solar projects, envisages developing a local portfolio of solar parks that could be valued at about EUR 100 million, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"Photon Energy is currently developing solar projects with a total (peak) capacity of 594.6 MW in Australia, 96.6 MW in Hungary, 105.2 MW in Romania, and 24.9 MW in Poland, but is also evaluating other market opportunities," a group report reads.

According to the financial statements, Photon Energy's revenues last year amounted to EUR 28 mln.

The group's business model is to develop these projects and keep only some of them in its portfolio. The company thus sold most of the projects to other investors.

In Romania, Photon Energy is only active in the maintenance area, taking care of 15 MW solar projects, according to company data. However, the company is present in the region, with investments in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, or Hungary.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

[email protected]

