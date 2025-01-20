P&G brings EUR 18.3 mln in new capital to its Romanian subsidiary

The American FMCG group P&G increased the capital of its detergent factory Detergenti SA in Romania by RON 90 million (EUR 18 million) last year in November, according to Economica.net quoting data from the Trade Registry.

Detergenti SA is controlled by Procter&Gamble Marketing Romania as the majority shareholder (99.9%), which in turn is controlled by Procter&Gamble International SARL, based in Switzerland, and Procter&Gamble Marketing Romania (0.1%).

P&G operates two factories in Romania, where it produces detergents and hair care products, respectively, at Urlati in Prahova County, while also operating import and distribution activities.

Detergenti SA reported RON 280.4 million in revenues (+8% y/y) and RON 38.1 million net profit (+37% y/y) in 2023. The company has, on average, 496 employees.

