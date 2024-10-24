Petricani Meadow one step closer to becoming Bucharest’s new protected natural area

The project of the Văcărești Natural Park Association to have the Petricani Meadow (Pajiștea Petricani) declared as a protected natural area received the approval of the District 2 Local Council on Wednesday, October 23. Next, the project also needs the approval of the General Council of the Bucharest City Hall.

The Petricani Meadow on the Colentina River will thus become, after the Văcărești Natural Park, the second nature area in Bucharest to receive protection status.

The Văcărești Natural Park Association saluted the District 2 Local Council's decision, explaining that this will allow the initiation and development of management measures that will maintain the area's ecological balance, integrating nature conservation and protection objectives with visiting, education, and healthy leisure plans.

Dan Bărbulescu, director of the Văcărești Natural Park Association, commented: "It is an extremely important moment not only for District 2 and the Colentina River but also for Bucharest. The recognition and integration of biodiversity in the city's administrative logic sign that the authorities understood that nature is essential for a civilized, healthy, and safe city."

Covering 5.7 hectares, the Petricani Meadow is located in Bucharest, on the administrative territory of District 2, at the intersection of the streets Fabrica de Glucoză, Șoseaua Petricani, and Aleea Ștrandul Tei. It consists of a lake area in the center and a meadow on the western side. It continues with a wooded area on the natural terrace of Colentina at an altitude of 75-90 m.

A total of 12 species of mammals were inventoried at Petricani, including the otter, stone marten, ferret, and fox, as well as 90 species of birds, 12 species of fish, 3 amphibians, and 7 reptiles, plus 101 species of insects and over 88 species of plants. Forty-nine of these species are protected by law.

Together with the Petricani Meadow, the Văcărești Natural Park Association initiated in 2023 an extensive process of conservation, protection, and promotion of nature in Bucharest. Thus, Saulei Valley, Băneasa Forest, the reed beds of Dobroești, and the delta of Dâmbovița are the other natural areas and diverse landscapes to be researched, promoted, made accessible and proposed for approval as natural areas of local interest for Bucharest residents. All this adds up to more than 1500 hectares of green spaces and vital reservoirs of biodiversity.

(Photo source: Văcărești Natural Park Association)