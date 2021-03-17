COVID-19: 1.5 mln people vaccinated with at least one dose in Romania

More than 1.5 million people in Romania have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19, according to official data released on Tuesday, March 16.

In total, more than 2.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Romania so far, the same data revealed. The country received about 3.2 million doses.

Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said on Tuesday that over 7,000 Romanians got infected with COVID-19 after receiving the first dose of vaccine, and over 1,000 tested positive after the second dose, News.ro reported.

Romania is currently using the vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. However, Valeriu Gheorghita said that Romania would most likely also receive the first doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of April, according to Digi24. It is a single-dose vaccine and, according to Gheorghita, this will simplify the vaccination process.

Romania’s vaccination campaign kicked off on December 27. The third stage of the campaign, which includes the general public, started on March 15. Anyone can now sign up on a waiting list to receive the vaccine, or make an appointment if places are available. Registrations can be made on the dedicated online platform or by phone.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)