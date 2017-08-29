More people crossed Romania’s borders this summer

Approximately 19 million people crossed the Romanian borders during the summer months (June-August), with the most transited border point being Bucharest’s Henri Coanda International Airport, also known as the Otopeni Airport, according to data from the Border Police.

Most of the people who crossed Romania’s borders this summer were EU citizens (15 million) while the rest of 4 million were non-EU citizens.

By comparison, some 17.5 million people crossed the Romanian borders last summer (June-August 2016), with around 14.3 million being EU citizens.

The most crowded border crossing point this summer was Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport, where the traffic totaled over 5 million people. Next in the top was the Nadlac II border point with more than 1.6 million people and Bors with over 1.4 million. At the border with Moldova, the most transited border crossing point was Albita – 870,000 people, while at the border with Bulgaria the most intense traffic was registered at Giurgiu (1.5 million people) and Vama Veche (800,000 people) crossing points.

The Border Police announced that it has taken several measures amid the increased traffic at the borders in this period, including additional staff for document control.

Meanwhile, the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) announced that it has added extra desks and reorganized the passport control area for departures at the Henri Coanda Airport.

“Starting this week, the capacity to process passengers at border checkpoints has increased by nearly 50%, for departures. The passengers’ waiting time for document control has dropped substantially, currently staying at 2-5 minutes,” said Bogdan Mindrescu, general manager of CNAB.

At present, there are 13 desks with 26 document checkpoints for the passengers leaving Romania.

Last week, CNAB also announced that it has added more document checkpoints at the Henri Coanda Airport to increase the capacity of processing the passengers who arrive at the airport.

