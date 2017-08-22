The Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) has decided to add more document checkpoints at the Henri Coanda Airport (also known as the Otopeni Airport) to increase the capacity of processing the passengers who arrive at the airport.

The measure was taken amid the substantial traffic increase in this period.

“Starting this week, the passengers handling capacity at the entry into the country has been extended with two more desks, four document checkpoints respectively, for arrivals. These additional checkpoints, which are dedicated to charter flights, simplify the control process, which reduces the passengers’ waiting time,” said Bogdan Mindrescu, general manager of the Bucharest Airports National Company.

So far, the passengers who arrived at the Otopeni Airport had 12 desks of the Border Police with 24 checkpoints.

The measure was taken after, in July, CNAB completed a project aimed at optimizing the security control of passengers and hand luggage for departures, Mindrescu said. The project involved placing roller beds on all of the security control lines, installing automatic systems for recovering the trays used at the hand luggage control, and installing workstations for the secondary control of these luggage.

Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport registered 5.91 million passengers in the first six months of this year, some 20% more than in the same period of 2016.

In June, CNAB advised passengers to come to the airport three hours before their flight is scheduled to depart because of the substantial traffic increase over the summer period.

Irina Marica, [email protected]