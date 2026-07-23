Business

Retailer Penny reaches network of 468 stores in Romania

23 July 2026

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Discount retailer Penny, part of German group Rewe, has reached a network of 468 stores in the country after the recent opening of a unit in Jidvei, in Alba county.

The Jidvei store has a sales area of 859.4 sqm and 73 parking spaces, including six reserved for people with disabilities and families with children. 

Penny opened its first store on the local market in 2005. The entire network is supplied by five logistics centers located in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Turda, Bacău, Filiași and Mihăilești.

The retailer currently employs a team of approximately 8,000 people.

Penny previously said it eyes investments of EUR 3 billion by 2035 to bring the local network to 1,000 stores and develop its logistics.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Retailer Penny reaches network of 468 stores in Romania

23 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Discount retailer Penny, part of German group Rewe, has reached a network of 468 stores in the country after the recent opening of a unit in Jidvei, in Alba county.

The Jidvei store has a sales area of 859.4 sqm and 73 parking spaces, including six reserved for people with disabilities and families with children. 

Penny opened its first store on the local market in 2005. The entire network is supplied by five logistics centers located in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Turda, Bacău, Filiași and Mihăilești.

The retailer currently employs a team of approximately 8,000 people.

Penny previously said it eyes investments of EUR 3 billion by 2035 to bring the local network to 1,000 stores and develop its logistics.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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