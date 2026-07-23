Retailer Penny reaches network of 468 stores in Romania

Discount retailer Penny, part of German group Rewe, has reached a network of 468 stores in the country after the recent opening of a unit in Jidvei, in Alba county.

The Jidvei store has a sales area of 859.4 sqm and 73 parking spaces, including six reserved for people with disabilities and families with children.

Penny opened its first store on the local market in 2005. The entire network is supplied by five logistics centers located in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Turda, Bacău, Filiași and Mihăilești.

The retailer currently employs a team of approximately 8,000 people.

Penny previously said it eyes investments of EUR 3 billion by 2035 to bring the local network to 1,000 stores and develop its logistics.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com