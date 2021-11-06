Paval Holding buys 5% in engineering company before its BVB listing

Paval Holding, the vehicle used by Dragos and Adrian Paval to operate DIY chain Dedeman and investments in other companies, paid EUR 0.9 mln for a 5% stake in Simtel Team, a firm that just completed a 15% private placement before listing its shares at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Paval Holding paid the same per-share price for the 5% stake as the investors in the private placement.

Simtel Team specializes in installing PV systems and delivered to Dedeman chain more of such installations to use on their roofs. Its shares will start trading at the alternative market segment at BVB, AeRO, within several weeks.

(Photo: Yukniphotoshot/ Dreamstime)

