German waste management company expands its Romanian branch, vows to manage over 50,000 tons next year

Partslife, a German-based waste management group, expands its operation in the Eastern Europan market as it launches Partslife Packaging Disposal Service Romania, the company’s recent venture to “take over the responsibility of producers and importers that place packaging and packaged products on the Romanian market.”

The news comes roughly three years after its first establishment in Romania, helmed by Soponos Horatiu Darius and located in Satu Mare, was launched.

“The regionalization strategy started this year by launching activities in Romania and Poland, with the aim of gradually expanding our coverage in other countries as well,” says CEO Daniel Grub.

Should the expansion come into place, the first local OIREP company in Romania aims to manage over 50,000 tons of waste next year and offers regionalization services – following the license from the Romanian Ministry of Environment, Water, and Forests back in May 2022.

“We have an experienced local team with more than 10 years of activity in the field and a number of strong local partnerships, which leads us to see rapid growth for the local activities.”

Founded in 1995, Partslife has a strong European presence, especially in countries like the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Poland, Hungary, and more. Throughout the years of its operation in the country, Partslife Romania boasts a lot of clients with the sole goal to be a one-stop solution for the compliant and legal disposal of waste, including Lubexpert Romania, Autonet, Sam Mills Romania, and more.

