Romanian startup Parol has closed a pre-seed financing round of EUR 450,000. The round was led by The Mavers Ventures, with the participation of three ex-UiPath angel investors.

The ex-UiPath executives are Marius Istrate, Ana Cinca, and Mălina Platon, who joined Parol as angel investors and advisers.

The company plans to revolutionize the doctor-patient interaction through the use of Artificial Intelligence. It aims to be an end-to-end technology that helps doctors save time they normally would have spent on administrative tasks, allowing them to provide better care to their patients.

The platform transcribes the conversation between doctor and patient in real time, in Romanian and English, detects changes in speakers, and autocompletes documents such as the electronic medical record.

Parol was co-founded by journalists Claudiu Pândaru and Alex Livadaru together with software developer Alex Țepeș and sales expert Valentin Ichim.

In addition to the founders, the startup is manned by a team of developers and AI experts assisted by an informal board of doctors.

The team received its first round of funding of EUR 450,000 at a valuation of EUR 5 mln to develop its final product.

“We have an extraordinary team plus the support of people with expertise. There are things that make me believe that we will quickly achieve our international ambitions,” says CEO Claudiu Pândaru. “It’s an extremely beautiful and at the same time difficult journey that I’ve been on for a few months, but the joy of the doctors who see how our platform works, even now at an early stage, motivates us,” he added.

Mavers CEO Alex Boghiu, one of the investors, also noted the value that Parol can bring to the Romanian and international markets.

