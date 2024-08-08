Healthcare

Two doctors at public hospital in Bucharest arrested for allegedly murdering patients

08 August 2024

Romanian authorities have detained two doctors from the "Sf. Pantelimon" Emergency Clinical Hospital in Bucharest, accusing them of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with suspicious patient deaths.

The accusations stem from a deliberate plan to reduce the dosage of noradrenaline, a critical drug for maintaining blood pressure in intensive care patients.

Prosecutors from the Bucharest Tribunal, in collaboration with the Bucharest Police Department's Homicide Service, executed four search warrants at the doctors' residences and brought four medical staff members in for questioning.

This investigation began on April 11, following a report by the hospital's director of care, who claimed that between April 4 and 7, 2024, 17 patients in the ICU died after their noradrenaline doses were deliberately reduced.

Initial internal investigations carried out by the Health Ministry's control body and the Bucharest College of Physicians announced no wrongdoings.

The two detained doctors, identified as M.M.A. and P.M., are specialists in Anesthesia and Intensive Care. They face charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder, with the prosecution detailing specific incidents.

For instance, on March 26, 2024, M.M.A. allegedly attempted to kill a 54-year-old patient by reducing the noradrenaline infusion from 15ml/h to 1ml/h. The patient survived due to the timely intervention of a nurse who compensated for the deficit.

On April 4, 2024, both M.M.A. and P.M. again targeted the same patient, reducing the noradrenaline dose from 20ml/h to 1ml/h. This reduction led to cardiac arrest and the patient's death within 58 minutes.

A nurse, C.M., has also been detained for continuous false testimony in the same case. She is accused of lying in her witness statements given on April 26, June 6, and June 19, 2024, withholding crucial information about the alleged crimes.

The Health Minister has called for the resignation of the hospital's management, emphasizing the severity of the allegations and the need for accountability. The investigation continues as authorities seek to uncover the full extent of the alleged actions and ensure justice for the victims.

(Photo: Gabriel Petrescu | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

