Healthcare

Romanian president Nicușor Dan promulgates law requiring panic buttons in hospital rooms

22 October 2025

Romanian president Nicușor Dan said he promulgated a new law introducing panic buttons in hospital rooms, in a move designed to strengthen safety for both patients and medical staff. The legislation also introduces video surveillance systems in critical care departments.

Under the law, all public and private healthcare units will be required to install panic buttons in rooms where patients are admitted. These systems will trigger alerts in cases of medical emergencies or imminent danger, which is crucial for patients who are immobilized or have limited mobility.

The legislation also makes video surveillance mandatory in intensive care units, emergency departments, and wards for critical cardiac patients.

“The goal is to ensure compliance with medical protocols and procedures so that patients receive appropriate care at the highest medical standards,” president Dan said.

According to him, the new safety systems will not only improve patient protection but also enhance security for healthcare staff by deterring potential acts of aggression in hospitals.

The legislative project was adopted by the Parliament in September.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)

