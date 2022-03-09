Pandemic unemployment benefits will be lifted in Romania

The so-called “technical unemployment” clause under which the Romanian state used to pay 75% of the net statutory wage to employees made temporarily redundant as an effect of the pandemic restrictions will be discontinued as the state of alert expired on March 8, labour minister Marius Budai confirmed.

However, the kurzarbeit option, under which the employer and employee can agree on a reduced working scheme, remains in place for another three months, minister Budai assured, according to Mediafax.

Under the kurzarbeit option, the employer pays a wage proportional to the reduced labour schedule, and the Government tops up the payments to some extent.

Separately, minister Budai announced that the lifting of the state of alert also unblocks the vacancies in the budgetary sector.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)