Czech digital logistics platform Packeta almost doubles its client base in Romania

Packeta Romania, a leading digital platform for online commerce and a member of the Czech Packeta Group, has announced the expansion of its local client network to over 1,800 online stores and partner sellers, almost double compared to one year ago.

Nearly a quarter of these clients now offer cross-border deliveries, reflecting a growing interest in international markets.

The company has also enhanced its pick-up point network, which includes over 16,000 locations globally, to support these efforts.

Moreover, Packeta's strategic partnerships with over 70 international carriers have significantly reduced delivery times and costs.

The company plans to double its cross-border delivery volume in 2024 by optimizing processes and implementing AI and automation solutions. This expansion aims to boost Romanian online stores' presence in European markets and beyond.

(Photo source: Facebook/Packeta România)