Developer P3 builds accommodation facilities within Bucharest logistics park

Real estate investor and developer P3, specialized in logistics projects, will add accommodation capacities (a hostel) and retail spaces to the existing P3 Bucharest Park logistics project located on the A1 motorway, the first such move on the logistics market in Romania.

In the first stage, the multifunctional project will include a hostel with a capacity of 212 beds, a 200-seat canteen, a supermarket, and a café. The project envisages the expansion of accommodation capacity and the addition of new services for tenants according to their requests, including a medical center, courier services, ATM, and dry cleaning.

The tenants of the logistics park bring people from outside Bucharest and hosting them during the week would be more convenient for them, the developer explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)