(P) Winter celebrations at InterContinental Bucharest

In December, InterContinental Bucharest will welcome the guests with special events and happenings in its restaurants and ballrooms. Throughout the month of gifts, those who visit the hotel will fully enjoy a festive atmosphere with specially created goodies.

At the Intermezzo Bar & Lounge guests will find mulled wine, gingerbread and the traditional sweet bread to taste, take away and share with their loved ones during the Christmas days.

For those who want something modern and different, we organize the Christmas Edition of Brunchissimo at the Corso Brasserie, on 25th December, starting 12.30 PM. At the open buffet guests will find Romanian traditional dishes like sarmale, piftie, lebar, salata de boeuf, cozonac and pork steak, but also the signature seafood ingredients of the brunch such as the oysters, octopus, and shrimps. The live music will be part of the festive vibe and the children will be entertained by the actors with special play moments and contests with prizes from Noriel.

The price for the Christmas brunch is 375 RON per person and it includes also the drinks package. For children up to 6 years, the entry is free and for children under 14 years, the price is 188 RON.

At the Modigliani Restaurant, guests can indulge with Italian delights for special prices. Every evening will start with vouchers of 20% from the final bill for the first hour of operation, between 18:00 and 19:00. Modigliani Restaurant is one of the few Italian restaurants in Bucharest certified with "Ospitalita Italiana'', ''Accademia della Cucina'', being mentioned in the TripAdvisor’s guide ''Best food in Bucharest.''

For New Year's Eve, InterContinental Bucharest will organize a ''Black & White'' party on the 21st floor and a DJ party with a festive buffet at the Corso brasserie.

Fortuna Ballroom, on the 21st floor, will host a party where 120 guests are expected. With elegant decorations and a festive atmosphere, guests will spend the New Year's Eve in the highest ballroom in the city. Extremely popular for the panoramic views over Bucharest, Fortuna is the ideal place to enjoy the fireworks show at midnight.

Tavi Clonda Band, IUNO ballet and the DJ party will heat up the fun dancing atmosphere.

For the Black & White themed party the experienced chefs designed a sophisticated black and white menu. Among the delicacies served, the guests will taste torchon of hazelnut crust foie gras, roasted beef fillet, and white & dark chocolate mousse, as well as other culinary delights meant to offer a gourmet experience.

The Decade’s Raffle will challenge the good luck of the guests and the luckiest ones will win accommodation nights at InterContinental hotels in Europe - InterContinental Athens, InterContinental Malta, and InterContinental Budapest and InterContiental Bucharest.

The price for the New Year’s Eve party in Fortuna is 1100 RON per person and the children under 12 will receive a 25% discount.

Corso Brasserie will host a New Year's Eve party with a festive buffet and DJ music.

For the Festive Buffet at the Corso Brasserie, the hotel’s passionate chefs have chosen to delight the evening with a special seafood bar, a live station with Argentinean beef, salmon and fresh fish ready to be cooked on your taste, together with international and Romanian dishes like seafood salad with lemon and aromatic herbs, quinoa salad with pomegranate seeds, smoked duck salad, classic salmon in lemon and butter sauce, duck legs confit with orange glaze and berries or sarmale with sour cream, amazingly tasty desserts and an ice cream bar.

The price for attending in the New Year’s Eve party at the Corso Brasserie is 800 RON per person and for children under 12 a discount of 25% will be granted.

The New Year’s Eve offers come with special accommodation prices for the first night of the New Year for those who choose one of the parties organized by the hotel - RON 499 / night for the Superior double room with access to the Health Club. The offer is also valid for Christmas.

In a festive atmosphere, around gifts, special offers and surprises, InterContinental Bucharest can’t wait to welcome you to the new Twenties in the heart of the city.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.