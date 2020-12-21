(P) Cultural landmarks and parks to visit downtown Bucharest

Partner Content

Bucharest is a vibrant city with plenty of can't-miss attractions that await visitors all year round. And the great news for travelers planning short trips to the Romanian capital is that many of the city's most famous cultural landmarks and parks are located downtown. Plus, top-rated accommodation is also available in the center of Bucharest, at the elegant Hotel Cismigiu on Regina Elisabeta boulevard.

Not far from the central Unirii Square stands the mammoth Palace of the Parliament - a must-see cultural landmark of the capital. This unique construction has plenty of stories to tell about the enormous human and financial effort it took to build it and the difficult times of the communist rule in Romania. It is one of the capital's most famous buildings, and it's definitely worth a visit. Plus, right next to it stands the Izvor Park - an excellent place for sports activities in the morning or relaxing walks in the evening.

A stroll down Calea Victoriei, one of the capital's oldest streets, can also help travelers get into the spirit of the Romanian capital while discovering some of its best-known tourist attractions of great cultural value. For example, at walking distance from Romana Square, tourists can find the lovely building of the Romanian Athenaeum - a symbol of national culture and classical music. World-class musicians have performed on its stage during the high-rated George Enescu Festival or other special events, while its sophisticated look has always caught visitors' attention.

Other similar cultural landmarks to discover along Calea Victoriei are the National Museum of Art of Romania - with its breathtaking art collection, the Central University Library of Bucharest, the Odeon Theater - one of Bucharest's oldest and most beautiful performing arts venues, or the National History Museum of Romania - with its outstanding collection of historical artifacts. Another building of great historical and architectural importance that borders Calea Victoriei is the CEC Palace.

But the culture enthusiasts' list of "must-see sites in downtown Bucharest" should also include the I.L Caragiale National Theatre - one of the capital's most significant promoters of local cultural and artistic values. Located in Universitatii Square, the theater is easily recognizable due to its modern and colorful red and white facade and the rather odd ensemble of sculptures installed in front of it, representing popular characters from plays by famous Romanian playwright Ion Luca Caragiale.

Not far from the National Theater is the Melik House - a hidden gem of the Romanian capital. Hosting today the Theodor Pallady Museum, this building is one of the oldest and most beautiful merchant houses in Bucharest.

A 15-minute walk away from the Melik House, travelers can relax in the Gradina Icoanei Park - a small green area very popular among families with children and the neighborhood's seniors. This tiny park is a great place for a short coffee or tea break to get your energy levels back up.

The Old Town is probably the best place to visit during a short trip to Bucharest. The city's historical center, with its mix of old and new, is one of the busiest areas downtown, attracting large numbers of tourists every day. Its cobbled streets are dotted with old buildings that still keep the elegant elements of their original architectural styles, but also top cultural landmarks such as the Old Princely Court or the unique Stavropoleos Church. Plus, the Old Town's offer includes a wide variety of restaurants and pubs, souvenir and art shops, or even one of the capital's prettiest bookshops.

Those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city can find the perfect place at walking distance from the Old Town: the Cișmigiu Gardens - the oldest public garden in Bucharest. With its winding alleys, secular trees, and beautiful lake, the park still keeps the elegant feel of the old Bucharest. It's the perfect spot for a picnic on a sunny day or a boat ride on a hot summer day, but also for a relaxing afternoon break, or for wonderful vacation pictures. Plus, one of the city's biggest ice rinks is arranged here in the cold months, transforming the park into an excellent place for some winter fun.

