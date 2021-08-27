(P) Batchelor’s exam at Deutsche Schule Bukarest

Partner Content

The exam period passed with great emotion for the students from Deutsche Schule Bukarest, who were intensely prepared for the diploma of fresh graduates of the high school cycle. And not any kind of diploma, but one identical to the one received by students studying in Germany, being issued by both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the German Embassy.

To find out all the details of the German Baccalaureate exam, the teachers from DSBU gave us some answers, all in the article below.

How is the high school cycle organized at DSBU?

Within DSBU, the high school is organized as follows: the high school lasts a total of 3 years, from the 10th grade to the 12th grade. The 10th grade is special because it represents, on the one hand, the end of the middle school cycle and, on the other hand, the entrance to the high school cycle.

What are the admission conditions for the Baccalaureate exam?

After completing the 10th grade, there are two ways to graduate: the Realschulabschluss diploma as a high school graduation diploma (MSA) and the high school graduation diploma (MSA) qualification for the 11th and 12th grades. The 10th grade is therefore also the introduction phase in the qualification stage. In the 10th grade, the grading of school performance is done on a scale from 1 (very good) to 6 (insufficient). The school curriculum includes the following subjects: German, French for beginners and advanced, English, Romanian as a mother language and as a foreign language, mathematics, biology, chemistry, physics, history, civic culture, geography, ethics, visual and practical arts, music and physical education.

One way to graduate is the German International Baccalaureate Deutsches Internationales Abitur (DIA); the 11th and 12th grades correspond to the, so-called, qualification phase and comprise 4 semesters/halves of the school year. In the 11th and 12th grades, the school performance grading system is on a scale from 0 (insufficient) to 15 points (very good); In these two years, the curriculum includes the following subjects: German, French for beginners and advanced, English, mathematics, biology, chemistry, history, ethics, music, and physical education.

In order to be accepted at the Baccalaureate exam, the following conditions/prerequisites must be met a) 36-semester assessments must be submitted, none of which may be marked with 0 points; b) 29 half-yearly assessments must have been marked with at least 5 points; at 7 of the total half-yearly assessments must have obtained between 4 points and 1 point; d) must have accumulated 180 points in total. With the entry into the qualification phase, all parents, students, and teachers will be constantly informed about the German International Baccalaureate (DIA) exam, especially about the schedule.

When do oral and written tests take place?

In February, the written tests of the Baccalaureate exam begin, and in the months of May-June, the oral tests take place, tests that require a presentation to be evaluated these skills.

How long does the exam last?

The Baccalaureate exam lasts about 1 week, with a day off between exams. And the written test lasts 3 hours.

What are the subjects that students have to take the Baccalaureate?

Within the DSBU, for the Baccalaureate exam, 5 tests in different disciplines must be taken, the disciplines being from the linguistic area, of the natural sciences, and the socio-human sciences. German is the first of the compulsory subjects in which students are assessed.

How long can students find out the results of the Baccalaureate exam?

The results of the exam are about two weeks after the last test taken by the students.

In order to discover the impressions that the recent graduates of the German School from Bucharest share, we have some answers regarding the exam from Loredana Mareș:

How do you like the Baccalaureate exam at DSBU?

I find it well-structured and easy. By accumulating points in all subjects, a possibility is also offered to students who have problems in certain subjects.

What results did you have? Were you happy with them?

I had good results, corresponding to the effort made.

What advice can you give to students who graduate from the German School?

I advise them to listen to the teachers and finish their work on time. The feeling of freedom after high school is incomparable.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.