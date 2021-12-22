(P) Atlantic Poiana Brasov, the heavenly hotel for the winter sports lovers

Partner Content

Casazela, the Real Estate Property and Asset Management arm of APS Holding with HQ in Prague, is highly specialized in the active management of real estate assets, as well as providing Sales and Marketing services focused on Commercial (i.e., Office, Retail, Industrial, and Land) Real Estate in CEE Region. Through our established networks of local service providers, Casazela’s Teams can arrange and co-ordinate various complementary Real Estate services on behalf of our clients, including but not limited to facility management, legal, financial, tax, technical as well as design and engineering services.

Casazela experienced professionals has first-hand knowledge and experience of their respective local markets coupled to a network of third-party local experts, having an in-depth knowledge of assets, tenants and buyers / investors provide the clients with invaluable up-to date research intelligence, as well as insights into trends, challenges, as well as opportunities in the markets in which we act.

In 2021, Casazela Romania proudly represented over 450 assets, under brokerage services mandate for large corporate portfolios, supporting the sellers with our nationwide coverage and a strong and targeted marketing campaign for their real estate portfolios. Although transactions volumes and, most important, price development vary from county to county, year on year residential market has recorded price increase across the entire country.

Worth mentioning as an investment opportunity, the sale of an iconic residential property excellently located in Poiana Brasov, the sought-after Romanian winter destination, with a built area of 898 sqm spread over 20 rooms, which was sold in the early of 2021; the sale was concluded by Mihaela Oroian, the Manager of Casazela Romania. The property becomes part of Atlantic Family Portfolio, which strategy of repositioning hotel investment opportunities has, again, proved to be a success. Poiana Brasov is the definition of a winter holiday destination in Romania, which is offering, besides stunning sights or fun activities, a special, unique experience that you could never find during the summer season. Not far from Brasov, the legendary part of Romania, Poiana Brasov is the top skiing destination from Romania, the entire area being dedicated to winter sports during the cold season.

“Atlantic Poiana Brasov”, located in the best-rated area of Poiana Brasov, features 5-star accommodation with private balconies, a restaurant serving international cuisine and spa and wellness facilities (spa center, hot tub, steam bath center). Practically, this hotel could be the heavenly space of the winter sports lovers, being rated with 9.3 for a two-person trip!

If you would like to spend an amazing holiday in this touristic city, the team of “Atlantic Poiana Brasov” would get assistance in your sightseeing, presenting the best deals, the strengths and the highlights of the area. Please free to contact them at rezervari@atlanticpoianabrasov.ro or at +40 768 399 276.