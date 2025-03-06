Romania-Poland Cultural Season: Works by more than 60 Romanian artists on display in Krakow

One Eye Laughs, the Other Weeps. Romanian Art in the Ovidiu Șandor Collection, an exhibition gathering works by over 60 Romanian artists, is set to open at the International Center for Culture in Krakow (MCK) as part of the Romania-Poland Cultural Season 2024-2025.

The exhibition, open between March 8 and July 20, spans works from the avant-garde to the current phenomena to build "a narrative of the transformations that marked the country's history and individual destinies in the 20th century."

The exhibition, curated by Monika Rydiger and Łukasz Galusek, aims to tell "the story of Romania and its artists, both those who were given the opportunity to experiment, create, and make a name for themselves in the international art world, as well as those for whom the oppression of political systems closed this path."

The artists included are Andreea Anghel, George Apostu, Hans Arp, Ion Bârlădeanu, Ioana Bătrânu, Marius Bercea, Horia Bernea, Ştefan Bertalan, Constantin Brâncuşi, Brassaї, Geta Brătescu, Theodor Brauner, Victor Brauner, Andrei Cădere, Mircea Cantor, Eva Cerbu, Andrei Chintilă, Lena Constante-Brauner, Roman Cotoşman, Chiril Cucu, Horia Damian, Max Ernst, Harun Farocki, David Farcaș, Constantin Flondor, Adrian Ghenie, Marin Gherasim, Gherasim Luca, Bogdan Gîrbovan, Yvan Goll, Vasile Gorduz, Ion Grigorescu, Jacques Hérold, Marcel Iancu, Isidore Isou, Vasili Kandinski, Ana Lupaş, Victor Man, Tincuţa Marin, Max Hermann Maxy, Hortensia Mi Kafchin, Joan Miró, Alex Mirutziu, Florin Mitroi, Gili Mocanu, Herta Müller, Ciprian Mureşan, Paul Neagu, Ioana Nemeş, Mircea Nicolae, Andrei Pandele, Paul Păun, Jules Perahim, Dan Perjovschi, Pusha Petrov, Silvia Radu, Lea Rasovszky, Eugen Roșca, Şerban Savu, Arthur Segal, Hedda Sterne, SubREAL, Mircea Suciu, Yves Tanguy, Ovidiu Toader, Sergiu Toma, Doru Tulcan, Tristan Tzara, Andrei Ujică, and Andra Ursuţa.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a program of related events, including debates, film screenings, meetings on literary, urban, and historical themes, and guided tours, with guests from Romania and Poland.

(Illustration: Romanian Cultural Institute)

