Entertainment

Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie

18 February 2021
Charlie Ottley, the producer of the Wild Carpathia and Flavors of Romania series, has started work on Wild Danube, a film looking at the Danube Delta, Agerpres reported.

“We want to show the world that this is one of the precious ecosystems of the planet and encourage people to visit, explore this magical place and, why not, come up with ideas on how it could be protected,” Ottley said, quoted by Agerpres.

He also argued that the Delta needs to be protected from pollution, and its resources should be managed sustainably.

“We need to find a sustainable way to manage the Delta and protect it from pollution, to manage fishing and tourism sustainably. If we continue to build chaotically and go at high speeds through its channels, the Delta won’t last long. It is essential to encourage people to come here and practice ecotourism and protect this incredible place,” Ottley said.

The Delta didn’t get enough promotion, he argued. “We want to rebrand the Delta as the Amazon of Europe, and we hope to attract as many tourists as possible to this wonderful area.”

“We shall be filming through winter into spring and summer to show the changing colors, the arrival of the migratory birds. The rich and varied culture and the threats facing this, Europe’s largest wetland. The film will premiere on Digi Network on Romania’s National Day 2021. As with previous films, we shall be making DVDs available for free to schools and universities across the country,” a Flavors of Romania Facebook post explains.

 
Posted by Charlie Ottley on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Earlier this year, Ottley received Romania’s Cultural Merit Order for the “important contribution in promoting the country’s image.”

Winter is coming for Wild Carpathia: the producers' plan for the Romania series finale

Nine-episode travel series Flavours of Romania now available on Netflix

(Photo: Fotografescu | Dreamstime.com)

