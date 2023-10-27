OTP Romania says it remains open for all potential buyers

"Right now, we are at a stage in the process where we can negotiate with interested potential buyers. No decision has been made yet," said Gyula Fater, CEO of OTP Bank, in an interview for Ziarul Financiar.

Local media reported about the Hungarian group's lower expectations from the sale of the Romanian subsidiary and the sole bid placed by Banca Transilvania.

Fater claims that OTP Bank Romania is a solid, innovative and optimally managed bank, but due to the lack of opportunities for expansion through acquisitions, the OTP group decided to "expand the strategic options of OTP Bank Romania, taking into account sale of the bank."

The expectation of the OTP group is that "potential buyers will identify an excellent opportunity to strengthen their presence by gaining a very good customer base, by acquiring an efficient and qualified team", added Gyula Fater.

