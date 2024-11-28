Defense

Otokar signs EUR 857 mln contract to deliver Cobra II armored vehicles to Romania

28 November 2024

Global land systems manufacturer Otokar and Romtehnica, as the representative of the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, signed a RON 4.26 billion (some EUR 857 million) multiannual contract to supply 1,059 Cobra II 4x4 armored vehicles to Romania. The tender also includes some integrated logistics support services.

Under the contract, the first armored vehicles will be manufactured in Türkiye, while the rest will be made in Romania.

The deliveries are planned to be initiated in the last quarter of 2025 and be completed in batches over 5 years.

Otokar submitted its bid in the tender for the purchase of 4x4 Light Armored Tactical Vehicles initiated by C.N. Romtehnica S.A. on March 20, 2024. In October, the company was informed that it had been declared the tender winner.

The Cobra II 4x4 tactical armored vehicle produced by Otokar is actively used in 13 countries.

Cobra II is designed as a modular platform that can be developed for different mission requirements, the company said. Added to the Otokar product range in 2013, it has been designed and produced in more than 30 different versions in line with the requirements and needs of its users. 

Cobra II provides high protection against ballistic, mine, and IED threats. It is suitable for the integration of a wide range of weapon and mission equipment options.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Otokar)

