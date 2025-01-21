Otilia Bordei, Roxana Ilie and Louis Juhel, a team of professionals with over 30 years of combined experience in the real estate market, are launching TREEE

News from Companies

Otilia Bordei, Roxana Ilie and Louis Juhel, a team of three seasoned experts with over 30 years of combined experience in the real estate market, are launching TREEE, a consulting company specialized in identifying and brokering office spaces. TREEE is dedicated to supporting companies in finding sustainable office solutions, thereby contributing to achieving environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

The company was founded by Otilia Bordei, Roxana Ilie and Louis Juhel, three experts in the field who share a common vision: promoting sustainability in the real estate sector. By integrating sustainability as a central element of each project, TREEE offers companies innovative solutions that align both with their development needs and with their environmental responsibility. This approach makes TREEE an ideal partner for modern businesses.

“In a constantly changing world, where sustainability is becoming a priority for businesses, TREEE is committed to being a reliable partner in the transition to a sustainable business model. Through our expertise and dedication to green solutions, we assist companies in navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by the office market. Thus, TREEE helps clients achieve their ESG objectives, offering them not just offices, but also a positive contribution to the environment”, said Otilia Bordei, Partner TREEE.

“What differentiates us from other agencies in the field is our commitment to customized solutions. We don’t believe in standardized services; each client has unique needs and enjoys a package tailored to its specific requirements. This approach allows us to explore the most innovative and sustainable options, maximizing the positive impact our clients have on the environment and their business”, emphasized Roxana Ilie, Partner TREEE.

“Digitalization plays an essential role in supporting companies undergoing transformation. We are here to help them integrate varied working environments and adapt their office spaces to the continuously changing demands of hybrid work and digitalization. We ensure they have the right spaces to facilitate any change. This not only improves operational efficiency but also contributes to employee well-being”, concluded Louis Juhel, Partner TREEE.

TREEE's services include:

- Tenant Representation: Facilitates the process of identifying and selecting office spaces, aligning options with the specific requirements of companies and assists in negotiating or renegotiating contracts to ensure favourable conditions.

- Landlord Representation: Works closely with property owners to promote properties, especially Class A, that meet sustainability criteria and thus attract tenants targeting a reduction in carbon footprint and the implementation of eco-friendly solutions in their offices. It also helps implement customized marketing strategies, optimizing the attraction of relevant tenants.

- Transaction Management: Ensures efficient management of all stages of real estate transactions, from defining requirements to implementing them.

- Disposition & Subleasing: Provides solutions for maximizing the use of available space, facilitating subleasing to reduce costs and generate additional revenue.

- Flexible Office Space Solutions: Offers specialized consulting for optimizing portfolios of office spaces, helping companies make informed decisions that align with their long-term strategy, whether it involves short-term contracts or spaces in co-working centres.

- Sale and Leaseback: Manages sales and leaseback transactions, allowing companies to free up capital and gain increased financial flexibility.

