Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 08:55
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

RO shipyard Orsova gets EUR 9 mln orders from the Netherlands

10 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BVB listed Orsova Shipyard (SNO) in Romania announced that it concluded two contracts for the construction and delivery of two river vessels, worth a total of EUR 5.22 mln.

The clients are the Dutch companies Rensen-Driessen Shipbuilding and TEAMCO Shipyard. The delivery terms are July 31, 2022, respectively March 31, 2022, in Rotterdam.

Last week, the company announced the conclusion of two other contracts for the construction of two river-type tankers worth EUR 3.63 mln, the buyer being the Dutch company Rensen-Driessen.

The delivery deadlines of the two ships are November 30, 2021, and January 31, 2022, respectively, also in Rotterdam.

SIF Transilvania owns almost 50% of the Orsova Shipyard. Other shareholders are SIF Oltenia with 28.02% and SIF Muntenia with 13.17%. The market capitalization of the company is RON 82.2 mln (EUR 16.5 mln).

(Photo:  Bogdanel Vacarciuc | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 08:55
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

RO shipyard Orsova gets EUR 9 mln orders from the Netherlands

10 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BVB listed Orsova Shipyard (SNO) in Romania announced that it concluded two contracts for the construction and delivery of two river vessels, worth a total of EUR 5.22 mln.

The clients are the Dutch companies Rensen-Driessen Shipbuilding and TEAMCO Shipyard. The delivery terms are July 31, 2022, respectively March 31, 2022, in Rotterdam.

Last week, the company announced the conclusion of two other contracts for the construction of two river-type tankers worth EUR 3.63 mln, the buyer being the Dutch company Rensen-Driessen.

The delivery deadlines of the two ships are November 30, 2021, and January 31, 2022, respectively, also in Rotterdam.

SIF Transilvania owns almost 50% of the Orsova Shipyard. Other shareholders are SIF Oltenia with 28.02% and SIF Muntenia with 13.17%. The market capitalization of the company is RON 82.2 mln (EUR 16.5 mln).

(Photo:  Bogdanel Vacarciuc | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars