RO shipyard Orsova gets EUR 9 mln orders from the Netherlands

BVB listed Orsova Shipyard (SNO) in Romania announced that it concluded two contracts for the construction and delivery of two river vessels, worth a total of EUR 5.22 mln.

The clients are the Dutch companies Rensen-Driessen Shipbuilding and TEAMCO Shipyard. The delivery terms are July 31, 2022, respectively March 31, 2022, in Rotterdam.

Last week, the company announced the conclusion of two other contracts for the construction of two river-type tankers worth EUR 3.63 mln, the buyer being the Dutch company Rensen-Driessen.

The delivery deadlines of the two ships are November 30, 2021, and January 31, 2022, respectively, also in Rotterdam.

SIF Transilvania owns almost 50% of the Orsova Shipyard. Other shareholders are SIF Oltenia with 28.02% and SIF Muntenia with 13.17%. The market capitalization of the company is RON 82.2 mln (EUR 16.5 mln).

(Photo: Bogdanel Vacarciuc | Dreamstime.com)

