The former leader of the Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, announced on Monday, November 22, after a meeting where the party leadership validated the alliance with the Social Democrats, that he dropped the party membership, News.ro reported.

Ludovic Orban joined the Liberal Party in 1992, 24 years before the incumbent leader Florin Citu.

He accused that the current Liberal leaders are driving the party against the will of its own electorate.

“As of today, for me, the National Liberal Party has died,” said Orban. He stressed that 17 regional branch presidents (out of 41) were absent from the meeting, and yet a critical decision for the party was taken.

The Liberals’ Executive Bureau already passed on November 12 a motion to expel Orban from the party, but the final decision was supposed to be made by the highest leading body of the party.

