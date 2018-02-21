Orange sees 7.7% higher turnover in Romania in Q4 2017

Telecom operator Orange Romania registered a turnover of EUR 280 million in the fourth quarter of last year (October-December), up 7.7% year-on-year. The total turnover for 2017 thus went slightly over EUR 1 billion, the company announced.

“The increase was mainly driven by the positive evolution of the use of mobile data, fixed-mobile packages, and mobile equipment sales,” reads the press release.

At December 31, 2017, Orange Romania offered mobile, fixed and TV services to 10.62 million customers.

Orange’s 4G network covered 93.2% of the country’s population at the end of December, or 10,026 localities where 3.2 million customers used Orange 4G services, nearly 50% more than at the end of 2016. This development was also reflected in mobile data traffic, which increased by over 80% compared to Q4 2016, and the 4G traffic, which increased three times.

The sales of 4G smartphones also increased by 14% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2017. Also, the sales of connected devices (smartwatches, fitness bracelets, robots, baby watches, VR glasses, gaming consoles, smart TV) rose six times in the last quarter of last year.

At the end of December, the company’s cable and satellite television service Orange Home TV numbered 398,000 customers, up nearly 20% over the previous year. Fixed broadband services had over 187,000 subscribers, up 60%.

Meanwhile, the mobile transactions also became more attractive last year. The number of customers who chose Orange Money reached 81,000 at the end of the year, 51% more than at the end of the first semester. Most customers used Orange Money to pay utility bills and perform PrePay recharges.

Orange prepares to launch 5G in Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Orange on Facebook)