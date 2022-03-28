Orange Romania envisages investments of EUR 200 mln per year

Orange Group announces that it will invest over EUR 200 mln per year in Romania after taking over Telekom Romania's fix-line business, Ziarul Financiar reported.

French telecom group Orange has a long-term plan for the Romanian market and includes accelerating investments in the local market in order to maintain its leading position in mobile telephony and to gain ground in the area of ​​fixed services, representatives of the top management of the group but also of the local subsidiary said during a press conference organized in Bucharest, six months after the completion of the acquisition process of Telekom Fix. The transaction amounted to almost EUR 300 mln.

"We need to continue our investments and accelerate, push the convergent service packages, go with quality networks everywhere [in Romania]," said Mari-Noelle Jego Laveissiere, Deputy CEO of Orange Group, responsible for European markets.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)