Orange Romania appoints new Chief Marketing Officer

Telecommunications company Orange Romania has appointed Antoine Drevon as Chief Marketing Officer starting November 1. He takes over the responsibilities of Pierre-Etienne Cizeron, who "took on other professional challenges," the company said.

Antoine Drevon has over two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, in distribution and marketing for fixed and mobile internet services, in markets as diverse as France, Senegal or Jordan. He is a graduate of EDHEC - École Des Hautes Études Commerciales du Nord, and his career within the Orange Group began in 2002 as part of the Orange Graduate Program. His first important roles in the company were as Voice Department Manager at Orange France Home and Mobile CBM Marketing Manager at Orange France Mobile.

The most recent positions held within the Orange Group were in Jordan as Marketing Director, and in the Orange office in Morocco, serving 17 countries of the Orange Group, where he was responsible for Business Development, operational framework and transversal performance in Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA).

In the new role, Antoine Drevon will coordinate the marketing strategy for the B2C segment of Orange Romania, brand and communication. He will report to Liudmila Climoc, CEO of Orange Romania, and will be part of the company's executive team.

Orange Romania Group reported a consolidated turnover of EUR 403 million for the July-September 2022 period, representing a 3.6% YoY increase. In the first nine months of 2022, the turnover was EUR 1.168 billion, down 1.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

Orange Romania offered mobile services to 10.4 million customers at the end of September 2022, as well as fixed broadband services to 1.3 million customers and cable and satellite television services to 1.4 million customers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Orange Romania)