Former Amway CEE leader Ioana Enache is the new CEO of Romanian plant-based food producer SanoVita

Romanian business leader Ioana Enache has been appointed CEO of SanoVita, a local plant-based food producer controlled by the American investment fund Highlander Partners. Her mission is to turn the Romanian company into a regional leader in the fast-growing market of plant-based food and drinks.

Ioana Enache is a well-known name in the business landscape in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), with extensive experience in local and regional leadership positions in international companies in health and wellness, pharma and pharmaceutical retail. In the last 10 years, she was a regional General Manager at Amway, contributing substantially to the development of the American company in several CEE markets.

As CEO of SanoVita, Ioana Enache's strategic objective is to accelerate the company's transformation and development processes, strengthen its position as a leader in market segments and key product categories, launch innovative products, sustain growth and open up new opportunities for local and international expansion.

“Ioana is the right leader for SanoVita’s current stage, with a focus on strengthening the team, innovation and sustainability. We share with Ioana the company's values ​​and mission and we trust her ability to transform the dream of SanoVita becoming a regional leader into reality,” said Adrian Stroilescu, Managing Director of Highlander Partners.

“I like to build teams, businesses, and brands and put my signature on authentic and quality things. I have a lot of respect for the SanoVita brand and I'm excited about the idea of ​​contributing to its long-term construction, bringing it to where it deserves to be. I'm grateful to the team for the warm welcome, I'm glad to see a lot of involvement and the desire to continue together this beautiful story started from the desire to help people live better every day, through very good quality products,” added Ioana Enache.

“I have a new challenge that comes at the right time and the right context to carry forward SanoVita’s success, in perfect harmony with my choices for a beautiful and healthy life, but also with my leadership style, of elegant determination, which has been my model over time - Leadership with Grace.”

The American investment fund Highlander Partners acquired the majority stake in SanoVita at the beginning of 2020. Its plans for the company include accelerating development by expanding the product portfolio and by acquiring other companies with significant growth potential.

SanoVita recorded a turnover of RON 84.4 mln (EUR 17 mln) in 2021, more than double compared to 2012. The company has over 240 employees, according to official data reported to the Finance Ministry.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)