Romania’s Danube Delta communities to have access to Orange 5G technology under EU-funded project

Orange Romania announced the launch of a major 5G infrastructure project for the Danube Delta following its approval by the European Commission. The project will run for three years, from October 2024 to September 2027, with a total value of approximately EUR 3.5 million.

According to the company, the number of direct and indirect beneficiaries is about 20,000.

The 5G Connect Danube Delta (5G-CDD) project "is a crucial initiative for the Delta region, an area characterized by multiple socio-economic challenges due to isolation, depopulation and lack of employment opportunities," Orange said. "By implementing 5G technology and integrating digital education, telemedicine, tourism, and environmental monitoring applications, the project's objective is to contribute to the area's transformation, offering innovative solutions for some of the problems that local communities are facing."

5G-CDD aims to build a 5G connectivity infrastructure (5G Stand Alone and Edge Cloud) in several mostly hard-to-reach localities in the Delta wetlands. The project targets 19 communities in Tulcea county.

The high-speed Internet technology will allow the connection of existing medical devices through 5G compatible laptops/tablets, the implementation of a remote medical control mobile application, the use of Telios Care telemedicine solutions, and the implementation of the Point of Care concept. This intervention will be implemented in 10 health facilities.

When it comes to digital education, by amplifying the activities within the Orange Digital Center educational hub in Mila 23, at the Community Innovation Center, the Orange Foundation will capitalize on the free educational content available on the Digitaliada Platform and will facilitate real-time collaboration between students and teachers through hybrid teaching, including the integration of the VBoard online teaching platform. In addition, the VR education application developed within the 6G-PATH** project will be piloted here.

The target group is over 2,000 beneficiaries from 17 schools and learners from the Orange Digital Center.

Meanwhile, the Ivan Patzaichin - Mila 23 Association will develop the Ivan's Delta mobile application that will improve the experience of tourists in the Danube Delta by providing educational content, routes, and points of interest, with geo-fencing and dangerous event reporting functions. Tourist points of interest will also be monitored with the help of 5G-compatible smart surveillance cameras.

At the same time, the main protected areas will be equipped with environmental monitoring sensors connected to 5G routers. Modern technology will also improve local hydrological conditions, surface water cleanliness, and natural reed crops. This component is based on the DaWetRest project, in which the National University of Sciences and Technology Politehnica Bucharest is a partner.

