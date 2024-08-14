Western Romania: Oradea honors local Hungarian community with Hungarian Culture Days

Oradea, in western Romania, is set to host the Hungarian Culture Days between August 20-21. The event will feature four floral parade floats from Debrecen, displayed in Piața Unirii.

Every year, Oradea honors its local Hungarian community with an event that showcases the rich cultural and artistic traditions of the Hungarian people, as well as the shared history between the communities

The 2024 edition of the Hungarian Culture Days will offer a variety of cultural activities including dance performances by groups from Oradea, Berettyóújfalu, Debrecen, and Budapest, an agricultural and craft fair, a theater performance, the bread-blessing ceremony, and the much-anticipated floral parade floats.

This year, four floats will arrive from the Hungarian city of Debrecen on the morning of August 21 and will be displayed in Piața Unirii until 7:00 PM. The four floats, representing different themes, are the Lotus Float, a joint creation of the cities of Oradea and Debrecen; the Crown of Saint Stephen, symbolizing Hungary’s kings; the Hungarian Post float, drawing inspiration from fairy tales and focusing on postal workers; and the Vocational Training Center Float from Debrecen.

The Hungarian Culture Days will start with an agricultural and craft fair, taking place between August 17-21 in Piata Unirii. The first folk dance performances will take place on August 20, in Piata Ferdinand. The action returns to Piata Unirii throughout August 21, with the floats being presented at 10:00 AM.

The event is organized by Visit Oradea and the Oradea City Hall.

