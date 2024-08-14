Events

Western Romania: Oradea honors local Hungarian community with Hungarian Culture Days

14 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Oradea, in western Romania, is set to host the Hungarian Culture Days between August 20-21. The event will feature four floral parade floats from Debrecen, displayed in Piața Unirii.

Every year, Oradea honors its local Hungarian community with an event that showcases the rich cultural and artistic traditions of the Hungarian people, as well as the shared history between the communities

The 2024 edition of the Hungarian Culture Days will offer a variety of cultural activities including dance performances by groups from Oradea, Berettyóújfalu, Debrecen, and Budapest, an agricultural and craft fair, a theater performance, the bread-blessing ceremony, and the much-anticipated floral parade floats.

This year, four floats will arrive from the Hungarian city of Debrecen on the morning of August 21 and will be displayed in Piața Unirii until 7:00 PM. The four floats, representing different themes, are the Lotus Float, a joint creation of the cities of Oradea and Debrecen; the Crown of Saint Stephen, symbolizing Hungary’s kings; the Hungarian Post float, drawing inspiration from fairy tales and focusing on postal workers; and the Vocational Training Center Float from Debrecen.

The Hungarian Culture Days will start with an agricultural and craft fair, taking place between August 17-21 in Piata Unirii. The first folk dance performances will take place on August 20, in Piata Ferdinand. The action returns to Piata Unirii throughout August 21, with the floats being presented at 10:00 AM. 

The event is organized by Visit Oradea and the Oradea City Hall.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Zilele Culturii Maghiare Oradea / A Magyar Kultúra Napjai Nagyváradon on Facebook)

Normal
Events

Western Romania: Oradea honors local Hungarian community with Hungarian Culture Days

14 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Oradea, in western Romania, is set to host the Hungarian Culture Days between August 20-21. The event will feature four floral parade floats from Debrecen, displayed in Piața Unirii.

Every year, Oradea honors its local Hungarian community with an event that showcases the rich cultural and artistic traditions of the Hungarian people, as well as the shared history between the communities

The 2024 edition of the Hungarian Culture Days will offer a variety of cultural activities including dance performances by groups from Oradea, Berettyóújfalu, Debrecen, and Budapest, an agricultural and craft fair, a theater performance, the bread-blessing ceremony, and the much-anticipated floral parade floats.

This year, four floats will arrive from the Hungarian city of Debrecen on the morning of August 21 and will be displayed in Piața Unirii until 7:00 PM. The four floats, representing different themes, are the Lotus Float, a joint creation of the cities of Oradea and Debrecen; the Crown of Saint Stephen, symbolizing Hungary’s kings; the Hungarian Post float, drawing inspiration from fairy tales and focusing on postal workers; and the Vocational Training Center Float from Debrecen.

The Hungarian Culture Days will start with an agricultural and craft fair, taking place between August 17-21 in Piata Unirii. The first folk dance performances will take place on August 20, in Piata Ferdinand. The action returns to Piata Unirii throughout August 21, with the floats being presented at 10:00 AM. 

The event is organized by Visit Oradea and the Oradea City Hall.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Zilele Culturii Maghiare Oradea / A Magyar Kultúra Napjai Nagyváradon on Facebook)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 August 2024
Macro
Net FDI to Romania shrinks by 3% y/y in 12 months to June, but new equity nearly doubles
13 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses US appeal for gymnastics medal given to Romanian gymnast
13 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope
12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln