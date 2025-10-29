Events

ORA Jazz Festival returns to Oradea for its 6th edition this November

29 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The sound of jazz will once again fill Oradea this November as the ORA Jazz Festival returns for its sixth edition, bringing together artists from across Europe and beyond. The festival will take place between November 14 and 16 at the Oradea State Philharmonic and the Sion Neolog Synagogue.

This year’s edition features performers from Cuba, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Austria, and Poland. 

The piano will take center stage throughout the festival, with performances by Søren Bebe, Omar Sosa, and Sebastian Studnitzky, alongside renowned artists such as Paolo Fresu, Karl Bjorå, David Bergmüller, and Unleashed Cooperation.

The opening night on November 14 at the State Philharmonic will feature Unleashed Cooperation from Poland, followed by the Søren Bebe Trio from Scandinavia. On November 15, audiences can enjoy Karl Bjorå’s international ensemble and the duo performance Paolo Fresu & Omar Sosa – FOOD. 

The final night, held at the historic Sion Neolog Synagogue, will include David Bergmüller’s “Rediscovering the Lute” and a solo recital by Sebastian Studnitzky.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

ORA Jazz Festival returns to Oradea for its 6th edition this November

29 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The sound of jazz will once again fill Oradea this November as the ORA Jazz Festival returns for its sixth edition, bringing together artists from across Europe and beyond. The festival will take place between November 14 and 16 at the Oradea State Philharmonic and the Sion Neolog Synagogue.

This year’s edition features performers from Cuba, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Austria, and Poland. 

The piano will take center stage throughout the festival, with performances by Søren Bebe, Omar Sosa, and Sebastian Studnitzky, alongside renowned artists such as Paolo Fresu, Karl Bjorå, David Bergmüller, and Unleashed Cooperation.

The opening night on November 14 at the State Philharmonic will feature Unleashed Cooperation from Poland, followed by the Søren Bebe Trio from Scandinavia. On November 15, audiences can enjoy Karl Bjorå’s international ensemble and the duo performance Paolo Fresu & Omar Sosa – FOOD. 

The final night, held at the historic Sion Neolog Synagogue, will include David Bergmüller’s “Rediscovering the Lute” and a solo recital by Sebastian Studnitzky.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 October 2025
Justice
Romanian Parliament, police launch probes into Bucharest residential building explosion
29 October 2025
Transport
Wizz Air launches 25 new routes in Romania for 2025–2026 winter season
29 October 2025
Politics
Campaign of far-right politician Călin Georgescu “directed from Moscow,” Romanian president says
29 October 2025
Justice
Romania ranks lower in this year’s WJP Rule of Law Index
29 October 2025
Defense
Update: United States reduces military presence in Romania, other Eastern Flank states
29 October 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's Romgaz issues EUR 500 mln FX bond to finance offshore gas project Neptun Deep
29 October 2025
Politics
EC’s Valdis Dombrovskis urges Romania to stay on fiscal consolidation path
29 October 2025
People
Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan nominates Dăruiește Viață co-founder Oana Gheorghiu as deputy prime minister