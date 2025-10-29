ORA Jazz Festival returns to Oradea for its 6th edition this November

The sound of jazz will once again fill Oradea this November as the ORA Jazz Festival returns for its sixth edition, bringing together artists from across Europe and beyond. The festival will take place between November 14 and 16 at the Oradea State Philharmonic and the Sion Neolog Synagogue.

This year’s edition features performers from Cuba, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Austria, and Poland.

The piano will take center stage throughout the festival, with performances by Søren Bebe, Omar Sosa, and Sebastian Studnitzky, alongside renowned artists such as Paolo Fresu, Karl Bjorå, David Bergmüller, and Unleashed Cooperation.

The opening night on November 14 at the State Philharmonic will feature Unleashed Cooperation from Poland, followed by the Søren Bebe Trio from Scandinavia. On November 15, audiences can enjoy Karl Bjorå’s international ensemble and the duo performance Paolo Fresu & Omar Sosa – FOOD.

The final night, held at the historic Sion Neolog Synagogue, will include David Bergmüller’s “Rediscovering the Lute” and a solo recital by Sebastian Studnitzky.

(Photo source: the organizers)