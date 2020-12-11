Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 08:37
Politics

RO opposition, ruling parties boycott each other’s bills

12 November 2020
The senators of the ruling Liberal Party (PNL) refused to attend the Senate's meeting on November 11, thus boycotting the opposition's attempt to reschedule the general elections.

Only 58 senators of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) attended the meeting, which was called off for lack of quorum, G4media.ro reported. PSD probably agreed to abandon its efforts to defer the general elections since it has rejected an online meeting until now.

Another important bill on the Senate's agenda was an initiative for scheduling an anticorruption public referendum alongside the general elections. The initiative aims to include in the Constitution an article that bans convicted people from public office.

The initiative authored by the reformist Save Romania Union (USR) has been formally endorsed by PNL as well. But USR members accused both PSD and PNL of plotting against the bill by their mutual boycott. USR accused PSD, which controls the Senate's leading body, of refusing the online voting precisely to prevent the anticorruption initiative and blamed PNL for "siding with PSD."

More precisely, PNL senators claimed that they were ready to attend the meeting, but only to vote for the anticorruption initiative.

It remains unclear why the PNL senators eventually refused to attend the Senate's meeting - but USR senators have also boycotted the meeting.

"We will participate only if we can help reach the quorum," PNL senator Alina Gorghiu said.

Such a scenario was ab-initio nearly impossible -, but PNL attending the meeting would have resulted in a quorum, hence the validation of the anticorruption initiative.

"As we have done so far, we will boycott the plenary session of the Senate, as we do not want to give PSD the opportunity to obtain the annulment of the parliamentary elections of December 6," she added on an ambiguous note. 

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

